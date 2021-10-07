Scranton officials discuss infrastructure bill, ‘Build Back Better Act’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Elected officials met in Scranton to discuss the ‘Build Back Better Act’. It is currently a high-stakes negotiation in Congress.

Representative Matt Cartwright and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti highlighted the benefits the bill would have for residents in northeastern Pennsylvania.

They are calling on Congress to pass the entire plan to give local communities the resources they need.

“So when we are thinking about the Build Back Better Act, we have to think strategically. We can’t be thinking about 10 months from now, 10 years from now, we have to be thinking about 100 years from now,” explained Mayor Paige Cognetti.

Mayor Cognetti also urges residents to reach out to their local elected officials to support the Build Back Better initiative currently going through Congress.