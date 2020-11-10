Scranton officers terminated for racist behavior

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Scranton’s mayor reveals that two city police officers were terminated earlier this year.

In a release, Mayor Paige Cognetti says the officers were let go for an incident involving racist behavior.

The city has not named the two officers involved.

The incident led to a civil lawsuit, which was brought to light over the weekend after the plaintiff shared information publicly on social media.

It’s alleged that the officers used multiple racial slurs during an arrest in 20-18.

In response, the city said the officers were let go back in June.