SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two Scranton police officers were taken to the hospital after a reported stair collapse Saturday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officials say a reported stair collapse injured two Scranton police officers.

The Lackawanna County Communications Center says Fire and EMS units were called to the scene to handle the response.

Lieutenant Arbie with the Scranton Police Department said the officers were transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

One of the officers was treated for moderate injuries and the other officer remains in the hospital as of Saturday afternoon for further evaluation and treatment according to Lt. Arbie.

A Lackawanna County building inspector was also reportedly called to evaluate the home.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will have more as more information is made available.