SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton police officer has been charged with DUI after officials say he nearly hit a Dunmore police vehicle.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on March 20 around 1:00 a.m., a report of an erratic driver came through from the Dunmore Police Department.

The officer on the scene stated 49-year-old Chad Dougherty, of Scranton, was seen swerving his vehicle while driving. The officer followed Doughtery to a stoplight, once the light turned green Doughtery nearly struck the patrol car causing the officer to pull him over.

Officials say the officer recognized Doughtery as a Scranton police officer, smelled an odor of alcohol, observed bloodshot eyes, and his speech was slurred.

Doughtery was asked to exit his vehicle to be given a sobriety test, Doughtery refused stating “he would not pass”, court papers revealed.

As stated in the affidavit, Doughtery was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Police say a blood test administered later revealed Doughtery’s blood-alcohol level was at a .257.

Doughtery was charged with DUI. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.