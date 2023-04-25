SCRANTON, LACKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nonprofit that helps provide men’s clothing in the Scranton community is trying to overcome a huge setback.

Part of a satellite location for Scranton’s Friends of the Poor Clothes Line for Men Program was destroyed by a fire Monday afternoon.

Friends of the Poor President and CEO, Megan Loftus vows to continue to keep the program running, despite this setback.

Loftus is already working to figure out where volunteers can sort clothes after the fire Monday, pushed them out of two buildings.

“Clothes Line is going to come back, and it’s going to be better than it’s ever been before,” said Loftus.

Late Monday afternoon, flames ripped through a house at 1212 Linden Street.

Owned by the University of Scranton, the building housed all of the clothes and other items for Clothes Line for Men, a program run by the Friends of the Poor.

Tuesday, the building was boarded up and condemned by the city of Scranton, while the building next door that’s also a part of the program suffered major smoke and water damage.

Loftus sat down with Eyewitness News to share what the future holds for the program so heavily used by men in our area.

“At this point, we’re just kind of waiting to hear what’s going to happen to the houses now and if there’s any additional space for us at the University of Scranton or where we will have to re-open,” Loftus said.

The Clothes Line for Men Program started about 10 years ago and they help about 15-20 men a week.

The Friends of the Poor spent more than a decade accumulating donations, things like men’s shoes, work boots, and suits.

So as for what’s next.

“The current request we have we are trying to still fill because we had made a commitment so we reach out to some of our community partners like Saint Francis. We have reached out to Catherine McAuley Center, other places that have clothing are trying to help us build those orders,” Loftus explained.

Loftus says they will take a pause on new requests but urge those in need to reach out to similar nonprofits.

“A lot of people have already reached out to us and offering men’s clothing or things that they have and we’re really grateful. I’m just asking to hang onto them for a little bit until we know we are we’re going to be,” Loftus continued.

Monetary donations to “Friends of the Poor” are the best ways to help so they can fill specific orders.

“We can use those donations purchased a specific item and make sure that somebody’s able to start working, able to keep on that path toward success if they work so hard for,” Loftus explained.

The cause of the fire on Linden Street is still under investigation.