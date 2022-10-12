SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly 50 non-profits in Scranton are getting a much-needed boost. Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti announced that nearly $1,000,000 in grant funding will go to those organizations.

The grants range from $4,000 to $45,000, and one group receiving money says the funding will allow them to keep assisting the community.

“It gives us the ability to potentially hire a new staff, to serve more participants who need GED services, and to continue to open our doors wider to a broader number of individuals,” said Lori Chaffers, the Executive Director for the Outreach Center for Community Resources.

The money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds for nonprofit organizations negatively impacted by the pandemic.