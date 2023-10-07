SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Those who may be in need of clothing items now have the opportunity to get some for free delivered right to their home, thanks to a Scranton non-profit organization.

On Saturday, St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen hit the road with its new free mobile clothing store. The walk-in clothing shop offers items like sweaters, pants, and shoes.

St. Francis currently has around 500 visitors a month at the free clothing store and this new closet on wheels members say gives them the ability to reach more people in need without the challenge of transportation.

“That’s the idea here. we don’t care if we give out the clothing or if somebody else gives out the clothing as long as that person who needs it, gets it. and so we look at our role as facilitating that process,” said Rob Williams the Executive Director of St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen.

“It gives us an opportunity to bring people we wouldn’t normally see together,” added Maria Hughes the Vice Chair of the Cathedral Parish Committee.

St. Francis looks to partner with other non-profit groups and churches to help give out the clothing from the trailer.