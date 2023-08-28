SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local non-profit is being recognized, but not just by those in need. The Catherine McCauley Center has gone above and beyond for the community, now their efforts are being acknowledged on a large scale.

The center is one of 60 in the country to compete for a national award.

A local non-profit dedicated to helping those experiencing homelessness is getting something in return for giving back.

“It’s really awesome for the Catherine McAuley Center to be recognized, but even more so for our area to be recognized in the strategy and leadership behind that,” said Catherine McAuley Center Executive Director Krista Murray.

The Catherine McAuley Center is one of 60 non-profits in the country nominated by third-party agency, Charity Navigator, in the large non-profit category for their community choice awards.

The chosen organizations were judged on elements like transparency, leadership, and financial profit. The nomination not only gives the center some national recognition but also hope for more resources so they can help the community more than they already have.

“It’s national recognition, and then, there’s features on charity navigator’s website which will translate, we hope at least, into some dollars from across the country to support the efforts,” Murray said.

The organization helps thousands a year from both Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

Recently, Murray says there’s been an increase in those seeking assistance, leaving the center needing a helping hand now more than ever.

“In the last year, the calls and the number of people coming to our door, asking for help have more than doubled,” Murray explained.

But, the Catherine McCauley Center was able to clinch a national nomination by the support they have already received from those in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“I think it speaks a lot to northeast Pennsylvania as a whole too. The efforts that are happening here locally are so impactful, are so important. The collaboration between non-profits and government and private sector really is incredible work,” Murray continued.

If you are interested in voting for the Catherine McAuley Center in their competition to the top, there is more information available online.