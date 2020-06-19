Scranton native runs 220 miles to see grandmother sick with COVID-19

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Corey Cappelloni saw his grandmother today. He was running from Washington D.C. to Scranton to see her.

Eyewitness News caught up with him on Monday in Elizabethtown. His grandma is at Allied Services in Scranton. She had a bout with the coronavirus.

Cappelloni says he was struggling with a portion of his run near Bloomsburg and was just walking when news of his grandmother’s improved health reached him.

“I got a text saying that my grandmother fully recovered from the coronavirus, and then Susan said I just ran into a zone and took off and I had like my fastest 7 miles of the whole day. I just had so much energy from the news!”

Cappelloni met with the Allied nurses that take care of his grandmother at the Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center at Allied Services in Scranton.