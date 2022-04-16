SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mixed martial arts gym in the Electric City held a tournament Saturday afternoon to raise money for one of its own.

A fight for family.

The Scranton Mixed Martial Art Gym held a jiu-jitsu tournament Saturday to raise money for Michael Passaniti who’s been hospitalized since December fighting a severe case of COVID-19.

His father Dominic, is an instructor with the gym since the beginning.

One of the owners tells me they set up the fundraiser to help in any way they can.

“He had a lot of medical bills, he’s been in Danville since around Christmas, he kind of just got moved to another locator, so it’s been real rough, real hard on him and his family,” said Tom McGuire, co-owner, Scranton MMA.

More than 90 competitors paid to fight in the jiu-jitsu event including Victoria Brousseau.







Brousseau is new to the sport and placed 3rd in the competition.

She says the fundraiser is a great cause for her gym family and to bring awareness to the competitive sport.

“Especially for women, it’s a really great way to learn basic self-defense at pretty much any level that you start at. I will say it also helps build a lot of confidence just learning how to move your body in different ways, it’s a lot of fun,” said Victoria Brousseau, jiu-jitsu competitor.

Several MMA schools from New York and Philadelphia came to the tournament all for a cause.

“It’s an amazing turnout. We have a ton of people here and it’s a good time and it’s just good for everybody,” said Anthony Antonello, mixed martial artist, Scranton MMA.

All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to Michael Passaniti and his family. If you’d like to make a donation to the family you can visit the GoFundMe page.