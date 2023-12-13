SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A long-forgotten green space sees new life thanks to a new grant given to the City of Scranton.

The North Scranton Mini Park’s new play equipment is designed around a firefighting theme.

The mini park also includes outdoor fitness equipment, which is new for Scranton.

New equipment and safe play surfaces were purchased using Scranton’s American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA.)

Scranton City Council approved an original ARPA spending plan in May 2022 and a revised plan in October 2023.

The park is located behind the Scranton Fire Department’s Engine 8 Station along West Market Street.