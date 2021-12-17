Scranton mechanic helps collect toys for kids during the holidays

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Now a decade-long tradition, a Lackawanna County man takes it upon himself to make sure children have gifts this Christmas.

A 26-foot Penske box truck backs up to Pane’s Garage in Scranton Friday, it needs to haul more than 110 boxes for Toys for Tots, just in time for Christmas.

“I mean there is everything. Everything from coloring books to playdough to dollhouses, the bicycles, the scooters, it’s incredible,” said Marc Pane, Owner, Pane’s Garage.

Mark Pane is an unsung hero. He’s humble about his efforts that are making a huge impact.

“This restores faith in my community. Everybody was just fantastic. They don’t care if you’re republican or democrat or black or white, nobody cares. It’s about the kids, it’s about Christmas,” said Marc Pane, Owner, Pane’s Garage

“We are going to be able to provide at least three toys to every child that comes through now. It’s not a lot but it is something,” said Sgt. Salvatore Dely, U.S. Marine.

Pane took over the reins 12 years ago, when C.J. Manning, a family friend, who started this mission passed away. He goes business to business asking for donations, picking up boxes at various locations.

“I mean at FNC Bank it’s terrific, they just, they just love doing this, they love helping the community. As Mark says, it’s about the kids and they really come out to help,” said Midge MacArthur, FNC Bank.

These toys will be given to children in the Wyoming Area and its surrounding communities.

Pane’s Secret Santa Mission will bring many smiles to children on Christmas.

“This is a huge undertaking. I mean he works probably 10-12 hours here at the garage and then he’s going out 4-5 hours at night collecting toys to make sure there is a smile on those kids’ faces,” said David Eisele, Director, Lackawanna County Veterans Affairs.

“It’s fun, it’s fun, especially this time of year,” said Pane.

There is still time for families, including single families to get toys for children.