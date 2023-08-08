SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, the office of the Scranton Mayor announced Mayor Paige Cognetti, her husband Ryan, and her daughter Sloane welcomed a new member to their family.

On August 2, Mayor Cognetti welcomed their second daughter Brooke Anne Cognetti to their family, according to the release.

Mayor Cognetti also commemorated the care she and her family received at Moses Taylor Hospital.

“We’ve now had two successful deliveries at Moses Taylor, and I want to publicly praise the doctors, nurses, support staff, administrative team, and food service staff for another terrific experience. Our family is incredibly lucky to have two healthy children and we are grateful for all of the well wishes we’ve received,” Mayor Cognetti commented.

Both Mayor Cognetti and Brooke are enjoying a few days at home with big sister Sloane.