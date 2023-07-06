SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Changes are coming to the Electric City. On Thursday, Scranton’s mayor shared the growth of the city in the State of the City Address.

A reputational shift for Scranton. Since exiting Act 47 last year of being a distressed city, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti is proud to share their progress, especially the city’s recent credit rating upgrade.

“This new credit rating is a really big deal. It’s going to help us cut costs when we go to market to borrow, for example, our annual tran, and it broadly means that people trust us. The market trusts us to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said Mayor Cognetti.

Each cabinet member gave a presentation on their priorities for the city. Cabinet member Elaine Cipriani spoke about their investment in child care for Scranton

“In child care, we’ve award $725,000 to build new classrooms, make employment opportunities, and to improve access to critical services for families,” said Cipriani.

In addition to investing $2,000,000 in businesses across Scranton, the council also plans on starting local round table meetings once a month.

“To give them more information on how to make they are properly set up to grow their businesses, and most importantly, letting them know about all the available funding we have so they can start utilizing that as well,” said Cabinet member Selina Andiappan.

It was also noted one of their goals is to bring more businesses to Scranton, and also keep and fund the businesses here.

And the community’s love for Scranton’s parks and greenspaces is not going unnoticed. New cabinet member Scott Gassenmeyer touched on the future phases of their park projects and their impacts.

“These future projects are going to add life to the spaces, and these spaces are community homes and’ll improve recreational capabilities of our citizens and residents as well make our city even more beautiful than it already is,” Gassenmeyer explained.

Another project in the City of Scranton is also in the works. Mayor Cognetti hopes to add bike lanes and make the downtown safer.