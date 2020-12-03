Scranton Mayor self-quarantining out of “abundance of caution”

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti confirmed Thursday morning during a virtual meeting that she is in self-quarantine after being near someone exposed to COVID-19.

The person exposed had a family member test positive.

Mayor Cognetti will remain in self-quarantine until that person receives test results back. Cognetti says CDC guidelines don’t mandate that she quarantine, but that she is doing so out of an abundance of caution.

She began her quarantine on Sunday, and is working from her home.