Scranton mayor provides COVID-19 update

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti urged the public on Friday to take extra safety precautions in light of COVID-19 concerns. The mayor held a news conference with medical and public health officials who answered questions about the coronavirus response.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti said people should not panic regarding COVID-19 but they should use common sense and consider what impact your actions could have on others.

“You might be fine, somebody middle-aged like me, might just feel fine even for the duration that you might have the virus, but then pass it along to a parent, or grandparent or neighbor who cannot sustain the virus,” said Mayor Cognetti.

City officials know that despite the postponement of the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday, large numbers of people are expected to converge on downtown Scranton to celebrate this weekend.

“We would just like people to think about the cost and benefits when they are making those decisions when they go out in these large groups this weekend or going forward,” said Chief Carl Graziano of the Scranton Police Department.

Joining the mayor were three doctors from Scranton healthcare systems, they answered questions about COVID-19 and offered advice to the public.

“A single message from Commonwealth Health is to think not about yourself but also other people not just ourselves as we walk through crowds but everybody we touch and everybody that we touched,” said Dr. Patrick Conaboy, Chief Medical Officer, Commonwealth Health System.

These doctors said proper hygiene just may prevent a major problem down the road.

“I would emphasize again hand washing sensible precautions in terms of if you are sick stay home if you are around somebody who is sick try and keep a distance wash hands and wipe down surfaces,” said Dr. Shubra Shetty, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

The city has urged downtown business owners to do what they can to help keep people safe including offering up hand sanitizer.