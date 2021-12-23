Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti postpones public inauguration ceremony

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti has announced a public inauguration ceremony event would be postponed.

Cognetti cites a rise in COVID numbers and changing public health guidance as the reasons for her decision. According to a press release, Cognetti says the event is postponed until further notice.

In statement Cognetti stated:

While I am disappointed I cannot share such an important moment in person with members of the public right now, the health and safety of our community remain my top priority. I encourage all Scrantonians to get vaccinated, get boosted, keep wearing masks in public places, and if you feel even a little sick, stay home. Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti

Cognetti will be sworn in on January 3, 2022, in a small ceremony. The ceremony will be open to only immediate family who will be taking COVID precautions. Further details will be coming at a later time.