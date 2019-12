SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Scranton mayor-elect Paige Cognetti got an early Christmas present — she gave birth to a baby girl.

Cognetti’s baby arrived a little early. She gave birth Friday at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton.



Cognetti and her husband Ryan named their daughter Sloane. The baby was actually due December 27.



Cognetti will take the oath of office on January sixth.