Scranton mayor uses emergency declaration as IT manager resigns, hires temporary contractor

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to Scranton City Controller, John Murray, Mayor Paige Cognetti declared an emergency in Scranton due to the resignation of the city’s IT Network Systems Manager Frank Swietnicki. Swietnicki was initially the IT Director for the city but stepped down to the Systems Manager position in January, leaving the IT Director position vacant since then.

Murray says Swietnicki recently gave his two-week notice so the city was aware he would be leaving his position. There are three other IT employees for the city, none of which can do the job of IT Director or Systems Manager, Murray told us. Mayor Cognetti declared the emergency and hired Bedrock Technologies on a month-to-month basis for a total of $12,750 a month with a one month notice of termination of contract.

Bedrock Technologies is based out of Jessup and has already been working for the city under a separate contract for a hacking incident that occurred in the past.

Murray tells Eyewitness News there hasn’t been any official word on putting out a formal bid to outsource this job on a more permanent basis or if the city plans on putting a rush on interviews to hire for both the IT Director and Systems Manager position.

Murray, as well as city council, agree that there needs to be a cutoff date established for this emergency declaration and that it cannot go on forever, citing again that there needs to be either a formal bid put out or the two positions that are empty need to be filled swiftly.