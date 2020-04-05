Scranton mayor calls for stoppage of Greyhound buses coming in from New York

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti Saturday released a letter sent to Greyhound Lines asking them to temporarily halt service to Scranton in an effort to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“On behalf of the citizens of Scranton, I write to you seeking your assistance in fighting the

current COVID-19 epidemic and protecting the safety and welfare of Scranton residents.

Unfortunately, we have come to the point here where we must ask that you immediately

suspend your services into Scranton for the duration of this pandemic,” Cognetti wrote in a letter.

The letter also notes Cognetti’s awareness of the travelers using the bus service to get to their jobs to perform essential services and highlights the need to keep the Scranton area’s healthcare system operational for them to be able to care for patients. You can read the statement in full below.