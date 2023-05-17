SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man standing on the Norfolk Southern Rail Road tracks in Scranton was pronounced dead after being struck by a train on the night of 5/13.

According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, 52-year-old Walter Sherman, from Scranton, was pronounced dead on Sunday after being struck by a train just before midnight on 5/13.

The coroner said Sherman was standing on the Norfolk Southern Rail Road Tracks near the 300 block of Meridian Avenue when he was struck by a train.

Officials said Sherman was transported to the Geisinger Community Medical Center ICU where he was pronounced dead two days later.

The Scranton Police Department is investigating this incident.