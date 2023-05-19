EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has been sentenced to almost six years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, David Paul Quick, 26, of Scranton, was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam says Quick previously pleaded guilty and admitted to possessing over 50 grams of methamphetamine for distribution in the Scranton area in 2022.

The charge stems from an incident in June 2022, where members of the Scranton Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police conducted a search of a home on South Webster Avenue in Scranton and found Quick in possession of several packages of methamphetamine ready for distribution, as well as, a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

The charges against the defendant resulted from an investigation conducted by the

Scranton Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Drug Enforcement

Administration.