Scranton man sentenced to over 10 years in prison on child pornography charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — A Scranton man has been sentenced to 135 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release after pleading guilty of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Shawn Howells, 48, previously admitted to using his laptop to view and trade images and video of child pornography, Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler said. Howells committed the crime between November 2016 and January 2017.

Howells was also ordered to undergo sex offender treatment and to comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.