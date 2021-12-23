Scranton man sentenced to 30-60 years in prison for the murder of his wife

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man has been sentenced to prison after the murder of his wife.

Officials say, Thomas Evans, 38, was sentenced to 30-60 years for the violent murder of his wife, Tara Evans, who was stabbed multiple times and shot in the back of the head, in September 2020.

Police say they were notified by Evans’ then 14-year-old son, who went to check on his mother because he hadn’t heard from her. When he arrived, he found her dead.

Just days after Evans was taken into custody he was accused of assaulting an inmate inside Lackawanna County Prison, officers say.

According to law enforcement, Evans was charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault and was sentenced to 20-40 years and 10-20 years to run consecutively for a combined total sentence of 30 to 60 years behind bars as he was sentenced to the maximum amount of time for each count.