Scranton man sentenced for drug trafficking and conspiracy charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man was sentenced Friday for the role he played in a drug trafficking case.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Anthony Quamine Brown, also known as BX, 39, of Scranton, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Brown was one of eleven defendants charged in May of 2020 for conspiring to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin and more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

All of the co-conspirators plead guilty, except for one, Tysheen Gott who was found guilty after his trial in August of 2021 and is awaiting sentencing.

Brown was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release once he is released from prison.