Scranton man reported missing by police

SCRANTON, LACKAWANN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say a 28-year-old West Scranton man has been reported missing.

Tyreek Lang was last seen Sunday, May 31 but police say he suffers from bipolar schizophrenia and may be off medication. They say he is possibly in Bronx, NY.

Lang may be in a 2015 Blue Hyundai Genesis with PA registration: LHM3461. He is described as a 6’2″ Black male with brown eyes, brown hair and a sleeve tattoo on his right arm. Lang was last seen wearing a light blue Dunder Mifflin sweater, gray sweatpants, a green eagles hat and black new balance shoes.

Any with information is asked to call (570) 348-4141 or leave a tip on the tipline.