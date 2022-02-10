Scranton man pleads guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography.

In a release from the Department of Justice, 21-year-old Zachary Watkins pled guilty on Wednesday to receiving and distributing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Watkins was sentenced to five years of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release.

The FBI and Scranton Police Department conducted the investigation.

