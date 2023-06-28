SCRANTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man in Scranton pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Casey Read admitted to conspiring with other people to distribute 40 to 160 grams of fentanyl in the Luzerne County area between 2019 and 2020.

Read was indicted by a grand jury in August 2020 for fentanyl trafficking.

The ATF, the Kingston Police Department, the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, and the Pennsylvania State Police all assisted in the arrest.