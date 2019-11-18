Scranton Man Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

PRINGLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to State Police one man was killed in a three vehicle crash Saturday night on the Cross Valley Expressway. It happened a half mile north of the Kingston/Forty Fort exit in Pringle around 9:35pm.

Police say a car driven by 69-year-old James McNulty of Scranton was seen traveling northbound in the southbound lane of route 309 when it crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Carl Wright, of Plains Township. A third vehicle was struck as a result of the initial collision.

McNulty later died at the hospital. State Police are still investigating the crash.

