Scranton man found guilty of selling drugs that resulted in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced a man has been found guilty of distributing drugs that killed a Monroe County man.

According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Robert Jackson, 44, of Scranton, was found guilty by a grand jury for an incident that occurred in July 2020, when Jackson distributed controlled substances that resulted in the death of a 58-year-old Monroe County man.

Officials say a forensic toxicologist informed them that the fentanyl caused the death. Investigators stated that Jackson sold fentanyl to the victim on the evening of July 25, 2020, resulting in his death, three days later.

Jackson was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in death and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The maximum penalty Jackson could face for this crime is life in prison.