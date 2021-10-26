Scranton man facing child pornography charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by police and the Homeland Security Investigations, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania states.

Adrean Lorenzano, age 22, of Scranton was charged on Friday after the acting U.S. attorney says the complaint alleges he enticed a minor to engage in sexual activity and possessed visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit content.

Lorenzano has been charged with online enticement and receipt and possession of child pornography.