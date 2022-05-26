SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man in Scranton with possessing child sex abuse material.

According to a release, state police executed a search warrant on the home of 55-year-old Timothy Harris IV after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he was in possession of child sex abuse material.

While investigating Harris’s devices, investigators say they did find material depicting the sexual abuse of a child. Troopers also say that Harris admitted to them that he possessed, viewed, and distributed the material.

Investigators also said that Harris is a convicted sex offender, who must register for life.

Harris is facing 10 counts of child pornography charges, six counts of dissemination, and one count of misuse of a communication facility. He is currently being held at Lackawanna County Prison after being unable to post bail.