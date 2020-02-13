Scranton man dies in Baltimore police shootout

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Two police officers were shot in Baltimore Wednesday afternoon. The suspect, Michael Marullo, 33, of Scranton is dead.

The shooting happened around noon in a neighborhood of row homes.

Both officers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The officers were with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Officials say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant for attempted murder.

Baltimore City and Baltimore County Police confirm Marullo is dead.

Marullo has been identified as a former Maryland corrections officer who was wanted for a shooting in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

“One officer is doing very very well. I got a chance to talk with him. He was shot in the leg and I think he’s going to make a full recovery. He was in great spirits. The other officer just came out of surgery from multiple gunshots. They said it was a serious but stable condition,” said Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland.