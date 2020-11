SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced charges against a Scranton man who distributed fentanyl resulting in a death.

Robert Jackson, 42, was indicted on November 17 by a federal grand jury. Attorney David Freed says Jackson knowingly and intentionally distributed fentanyl that resulted in a persons death.

This case is a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative.