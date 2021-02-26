Scranton man arrested on firearm, drug charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell announced Friday that 24-year-old Jason C. Lajoie also known as “Critter” of Scranton was arrested on charges related to a large collection of illegal weapons, ammo, drugs and drug paraphernalia on Thursday evening.

Investigators say that based on tattoos Lajoie has and also his comments to detectives, they believe he may have a connection to the Pagan motorcycle gang. The arrest comes after investigators say they completed a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Lajoie earlier in February.

A photo from police showing some of the seized items.

According to the Powell, some of the same money used in the controlled buy was found in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Police say multiple weapons were found in his home where he was arrested including multiple rifles, shotguns, handguns and one the investigators refer to as a “ghost gun” meaning it bears no serial number and may be an improvised/homemade gun. Other things found by investigators include body armor, ammunition, crystal meth, marijuana and packaging materials.

The DA says that being a previously convicted felon means it is illegal for him to possess firearms.

He has been charged with 13 counts of felony possession of firearms by a convicted felon, 1 felony count of possession with intent to deliver drugs, 1 felony count of unlawful possession of body armor, 1 misdemeanor count of drug possession, 1 misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and 1 misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.