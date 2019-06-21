Scranton man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting young girl

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.

Police say Eric Leidel was 19-years-old when he assaulted a girl who was just 11-years-old at the time.

Investigators say Leidel admitted to some of the allegations under questioning.

Leidel is facing numerous charges, including sexual assault and corruption of minors.

