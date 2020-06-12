Scranton launches new website streamlining pandemic assistance and employment

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The City of Scranton launched a new website Friday with the goal of streamlining providing pandemic assistance to businesses and applications for employment opportunities in the city.

The Scranton Works website features three sections, reopening, business relief and jobs. Each section contains information for businesses and job seekers as the city begins to relieve pandemic restrictions. A grant relief program and loan opportunities are available through the site.

In a confernce, Mayor Paige Cognetti also spoke about Lackawanna County still being in the ‘yellow phase.’ She stresses that people need to continue following guidelines with no more than 25 people per gathering and no team sports until the transition into the ‘green phase.’

With a Black Lives Matter rally planned for Saturday, Cognetti says that while she’s in full support of everyone speaking out, she urges people to keep distance and wear masks.

Reporter Logan Westrope will have more on the mayor’s press conference on later editions of Eyewitness News.