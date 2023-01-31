SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local business in Lackawanna County is celebrating 100 years of serving its community.

The sizzling of a grill is a sound that has echoed throughout Coney Island of Scranton for a century.

Brendan Bell has been the owner of the restaurant for nearly ten years. He’s the third family to take over the business and says Coney Island’s most interesting story is how it began.

“The man who owned the place came from New York as an immigrant and he was smart enough to name the place something that people could recognize, “Coney Island” from New York so from that day on, I’m sure he wouldn’t of thought that I’d be sitting here talking about him 100 years later,” said Bell.

Bell is making and meeting generations of loyal customers and transforming throughout the years all with the same goal in mind, to serve weiners.

“You can look at the walls of our restaurant and see from the ’20s, ’30s, ’40s, and ’50s, all the way up to probably the ’80s,” said Bell

Bell says they use all local ingredients creating weiners, hamburgers, and fries unlike any other.

Customers can make their mark either by being recognized as a regular with their face on the wall or by leaving a pin from where they’re visiting from on a map.

The bond of 100 years splashed across the shop with no intention of ever shutting its doors.

“The Great Depression, we never closed. World War II, we never closed. All throughout history, this building has stayed open every day except for Sundays,” said head cook Jeremy Palochko.

The owner of the restaurant tells Eyewitness News he hopes they celebrate another one hundred years.