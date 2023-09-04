SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are many Labor Day events, but the holiday is much more than cookouts and barbeques.

Monday marked the annual Labor Day Wreath Presentation at the Historic John Mitchell statue on Courthouse Square in Scranton.

Local labor leaders and elected officials turned out for the event and they want to make sure people know the ongoing fight for working people.

“Northeastern Pennsylvania is really the home of labor rights in this country. It started with the Coal Mine Disputes. It led to the 40-hour work week, it led to mine safety laws, it led to workplace safety laws, so much of which middle-class Americans enjoy,” said Representative Matt Cartwright.

“The importance of today is to remember working people. To continue to fight for families sustaining jobs, for safe workplaces, and just to be part of the community,” said Scranton Labor Union Treasurer Bill Cockerill.

John Mitchell was a leader in the US labor movement, who worked in coal mines for much of his life. He was also the president of the United Mine Workers.