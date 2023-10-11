SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jewish communities locally and across the commonwealth are feeling the impact of the war on Israel.

The connection between the Scranton Jewish communities and Israel runs deep and this attack has left them heartbroken, however, support from their neighbors of all faiths is helping to alleviate feelings of isolation and fear.

In times of crisis, unity is a powerful tool and unity is what many of the Jewish faith say they need during this time.

This war in Israel isn’t something that happening overseas, it is something happening to their loved ones and in a place many call home.

“Our Jewish community, and even the greater community, many members know someone in Israel, whether it’s a family member, a friend, an acquaintance, and we all woke up in shock this past weekend,” said Dan Cardonick the executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Scranton.

Members of the Jewish Community in Scranton say that any type of support will help. No matter how small it may seem they ask that others be an ambassador for the people of Israel.

“Whether it’s displaying the Israeli flag, whether it’s using the colors blue and white it shows we care about the victims and those who are directly impacted,” explained Cardonick.

The law firm across the street from the Jewish Center is displaying an Israeli flag, and a gesture like that has touched the hearts of many.

“I felt that people were with Israel, people were with my family, I felt supported and it helps,” added Daniel Chejfec executive director of the Jewish Federation of Northeastern PA

Even words of support and the act of reaching out can make a difference.

“Anybody who knows anybody in Israel, to reach out to them, send the person a message, speak on the phone, let them know you care,” continued Chejfec.

The Jewish Federation also set up an emergency fund to support victims, help rebuild damaged infrastructure, and address the unprecedented levels of trauma caused by the attack.

You can find more information on the fund on the Jewish Federation of North America website.