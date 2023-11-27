SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A holiday season event hit all the right notes Sunday night in Scranton.

The Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band performed the Swingin’ Jazz Nutcracker Suite at the Radisson at Lackawanna Station in Scranton.

Maestro and Artistic Director Marko Marcinko led the Big Band which played Tchaikovsky’s traditional Nutcracker Suite reworked by jazz greats Shorty Rogers, Duke Ellington, and Billy Strayhorn.

28/22 News Reporters Julie Dunphy and Emily Allegrucci served as narrators.

The concert doubled as a Christmas Toy Drive to help local children in need.