SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents should be advised that the City of Scranton and the surrounding area are under a “Wind Advisory and Flood Watch” for Tuesday, January 9.

The National Weather Service issues “Wind Advisories” when the following conditions are expected:

Sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph for an hour or more.

Wind gusts of 46 to 57 mph for any duration.

According to the City of Scranton Tuesday afternoon, SE winds are expected to reach anywhere between 45 to 60 mph with gusts potentially up to 65 mph.

Due to these anticipated high winds, residents are advised to not put out their recycling, as the city will be halting recycling services this Tuesday, January 9, and Wednesday, January 10. It is also recommended that any holiday, yard, and outdoor decorations be stored away to prevent property loss or damage.

The Lackawanna River is not anticipated to reach flood stage, but there are concerns about small streams and tributaries contributing to flash flooding. City officials are also tracking a storm system that will bring more rain to the Scranton area on Friday and Saturday.

The City would like to remind residents of the National Weather Service’s Turn Around Don’t Drown initiative as each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water and residents should not underestimate the force and power of water while on the roads – remember it is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters: Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

For continued updates, see the City’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, or X.