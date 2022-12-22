SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ‘Code Blue’ designation has been issued for three days in the City of Scranton.

According to city officials, overnight temperatures will be dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area.

Therefore, the City of Scranton has issued a ‘Code Blue’ for the following days:

Monday, December 26

Tuesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 28

Keystone Mission will aid Weston Field House at 982 Providence Road, in Scranton, to open as a shelter from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

For more information on the Code Blue declaration, visit the City of Scranton’s website.