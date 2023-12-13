SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A famous local restaurant in Scranton is closed and new renovations are about to begin.

Coney Island on Lackawanna Avenue has been serving chili dogs and wieners for decades and the owners have just announced they are shutting down operations and the building has been sold.

The restaurant and the building have been purchased by a real estate developer who is planning on providing major upgrades to the location, which includes adding apartments on the upper floors, an outdoor sitting area, and renovating the restaurant.

“Everybody that came in wanted to talk to me and tell me about their memories and memories I had of them, which is a great thing about this place is that, you know, you see so many people over the years and they’re like your friends, even though they’re customers. I learned so much about them. It’s amazing you know it’s just that part of it I’m really gonna miss,” said Coney Island Lunch Co-owner Peter Ventura.

According to Ventura, most of the memorabilia on the walls will help decorate the renovated restaurant and the doors should be back open in about six months.