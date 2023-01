SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton welcomed their first baby of the New Year early Sunday morning.

Baby Ace was born at about 1:00 a.m. and according to his parents, he is happy, healthy, and there were no complications.

Baby Ace is the couple’s third son and, a fact about the name, Ace means “One” or “First.”

Quite a coincidence that he was the first baby born of the new year. Congratulations to the family.