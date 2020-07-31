Scranton homicide suspect arrested in New York

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Nasir Williams, 16, of Wilkes-Barre in connection with a June 11 shooting in Scranton.

According to the Scranton Police Department, Williams was involved in a shooting in the 300 block of South Main Avenue in Scranton. Two female victims were struck and one died as a result.

The police department obtained an arrest warrant charging multiple individuals, including Williams, with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.

On Friday, the U.S. Marshals task force arrested Williams without incident in his Manhattan, New York home. He was taken back to Pennsylvania and handed over to the Scranton Police Department.

Williams is the last of four suspects to be arrested in connection with the fatal shooting incident.