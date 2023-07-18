SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people in Lackawanna County were cleaning up Tuesday after a storm came through the area late Monday night.

Several trees and power lines were knocked down due to the storm’s high winds.

A local tree removal service was already cutting up branches as both homes 28/22 News saw appeared to have minor damage to the roof of the front porch.

The first house on North Main Avenue had a tree that just missed the home in the Bull’s Head section of Scranton. Several branches were spread across the front porch and debris laid into the sidewalk on North Main where there appeared to be damage to the fence and roof.

The second home in the 200 block of North Cameron Street in Scranton had a large tree snap in Monday night’s storm and fell on the roof of the house’s front porch. The roof appeared to be damaged around the gutter

A local tree removal company was already on the scene by mid-morning working to clean up the debris left. Both homes appeared to have minimal damage to the roof and front porch.