SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanks to an outreach program more than 750 families in Lackawanna County will have toys for their kids to unwrap on Christmas.

The Christmas Gifts for Kids Program kicked off Wednesday morning at the LCBC church in Dickson City.

Pre-registered families got the chance to select toys to bring home for their kids to unwrap on Christmas.

A total of 1,711 children are expected to receive gifts this year thanks to the program.

Each child will receive one big gift and two small ones. Organizers say it’s a huge help to hundreds of parents.

“Not knowing how I’m going to feed my child or if I’m going to have anything to put under the tree and the stress that puts on parents and just keeps you awake at night… it is just the relief that you see on the parent’s faces when they come in today and they come out with a bag of toys…you know you really made a difference for somebody,” said Megan Loftus, President and CEO of Friends Of The Poor.

Because of the overwhelming need, there will be a second gift drive on December 21 at the Byron Center at the University of Scranton.

No sign-up is necessary for that event but it is on a first come first serve basis.