Scranton holds Women Veterans and Friends Tea

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Women Veterans and Friends Tea at the Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center in Scranton was held on Friday.

Veteran Janice Gavern hosts the event each year to recognize fellow women veterans’ service.

The women’s names were read aloud, they are given a rose as a memento, and are then saluted and thanked for their service.

Brigadier General Maureen Weigl attended the event.

Both Gavern and Weigl realize the importance of honoring the women veterans that came before them and paved the way for the women veterans of today

“Maureen Weigl deputy adjutant general, veterans affairs: “When I first served, women made up 10% of the demographics and population of the armed forces. Today we’re almost at 20 percent,” said Weigl.

Gavern says “There’s no way that we can have women flying F-35 fighters and flying the space shuttle and the things that they do today if all of these women hadn’t done their little part.”

They honored four women veterans at the Merli Center.