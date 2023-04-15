SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Saturday is the 158th anniversary of President Lincoln’s death after his assassination at Ford’s Theater in 1865.

People gathered in remembrance in the Electric City Saturday afternoon.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War hosted the ceremony at Nay Aug Park. A couple of dozen people came to honor the president and his accomplishments.

The ceremony included poems, music, and a reading of honest abe’s most famous speech, the Gettysburg Address which he delivered less than three hours from Saturday’s event.

“I think it’s really important to honor our past and honor where our history came from and all the history of it,” said Diana Campbell from Mayfield.

“There are many people who don’t understand that we are still dealing with some of the consequences of the civil war,” says Charlie Spano the Chairman of the Civil War Round Table.

The ceremony included the laying of a wreath for the nation’s 16th president.